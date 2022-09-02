Skip to Content
West Wind Drive-In in Goleta to permanently close Monday

GOLETA, Calif. – The West Wind Drive-In will permanently close its doors to the public.

According to its Facebook page, the drive-in's last day of operation will be Monday, September 5.

In honor of its farewell weekend, admission will be $3 Saturday, and free on Sunday.

"We would like to thank you for your support and we will miss serving you at the Santa Barbara Drive-In," said the drive-in's Facebook post.

Earlier this year, Santa Maria's Hi-Way Drive-In theatre officially closed after running for 43 years.

According to the Gran family, who owns the theater, the economic climate and ever-changing film industry caused the closure.

"That was my dad’s love and because it was my dad’s love it was my love. It’s come full circle," said Bobby Gran Jr.

In San Luis Obispo, Sunset Drive-In is still open. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be shown.

