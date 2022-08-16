Westerlay Orchids provides beginning of the school year cheer for teachers through the Dream Foundation

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The beginning of the new school year, with in person contact after the pandemic, comes with a cheerful gift from Westerlay Orchids. 5000 orchids are being distributed to teachers and staff members.

At a pre-school year gathering at San Marcos High School, after some comments and information from the Santa Barbara Unified School District staff, the instructors and staff were met by students who gave them the orchids of various colors.

Some of those students are part of the Flower Empower branch of the Dream Foundation.

Community-wide, Westerlay has donated 15,000 orchids for educators, senior living facilities and the cancer centers.

The company was very generous during the COVID crisis, and had flowers delivered to first responders in the medical field. There were also special boxes of flowers that could be sent as gifts to those who were confined at home.

Westerlay is based in Carpinteria.

The Dream Foundation and its Flower Empower program are based in Santa Barbara.

(More details will be added here later today)