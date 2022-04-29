Santa Maria Strawberry Festival kicks off first time since COVID pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival kicks off for the first time since the pandemic in Santa Maria.

People were filled with lots of joy and happiness at the Strawberry Festival.

This event kicked off at 12 in the afternoon.

There was a line outside waiting to get in.

The energy out here is so positive, you see kids on rides, families enjoying each other's companies and simply having some fun in the sun.

A strawberry eating contest kicked off and there was a winner.

I spoke to some in the festival, and they say it is exciting to have this fun event back after it was canceled twice due to covid.

Some first timers were at the festival.

“Just looking forward to anything,” said visitor Travis Carter. “I have never been here before so I am looking forward to all the strawberry things they have going on out here and what all strawberry events they have going on.”

“The fact that the community can get together and share strawberries,” said JD Dennis. “But you know, togetherness.”

If you are looking to come to the Strawberry Festival, the Santa Maria Fair Park has admission tickets on sale online for $12 for ages 6-11 and $14 for adults. Parking is $10.