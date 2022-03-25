Community Environmental Council receives $300,000 grant to monitor air quality in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The Community Environmental Council received a $300,000 competitive grant to monitor the air quality, pesticides and wildfire smoke in Guadalupe neighborhoods.

The CEC said the grant was awarded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to implement Assembly Bill 617 which requires the state to support on-the-ground efforts to reduce exposure to pollution and address its underlying causes.

