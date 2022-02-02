Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s newest ‘NicView’ cameras allow parents to monitor ill or premature babies 24/7

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in the Central Coast to have NICU cameras, which allows parents to connect with their ill or premature babies virtually after visiting hours.

The hospital said the NicView system is another way families can see their newest member of the family when they can’t be together whether due to Covid-19, work or visiting hours.

It benefits mothers breast pump while they watch their baby through the screen, that is according to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Medical officials said the NicView connection streams are secure, which includes no recordings. Login credentials ensure that parents are the only ones with access, and they have the control to share those login credentials with additional loved ones.

The hospital said Sierra Vista Regional is the first hospital in the Central Coast to have this kind of technology. Stanford's hospital and another hospital in Orange County have these kind of cameras.

