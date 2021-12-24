Looking For the Helpers: Local musician hosts toy giveaway in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - During the holiday season we are continuing to keep an eye out for the helpers in our community.

One such helper is Young Quicks, a local bilingual recording artist.

On Wednesday, Young Quicks held his seventh annual toy giveaway for deserving kids and their families in Oxnard.

People lined up around the block at Hueneme High School.

Toys were donated and purchased by local businesses and athletes.

About one thousand people were given toys.

Young Quicks says he's glad to give back to his community.

"I just want to make sure the kids remember nobody forgot about them and just to try to give them a smile," he said. "Try to return the favor, I was in their position once."

Young Quicks says he was inspired by professional boxer Fernando Vargas who did a similar event when he was a kid.

Lots of volunteers and groups helped make it happen this year.