WATCH: 2021 Unity Shoppe telethon

Your NewsChannel invites you to a favorite holiday tradition in Santa Barbara - The Unity Shoppe's 35th Annual Holiday Celebration and Telethon.

The feel-good community event highlights the giving spirit of the season. This festive telethon helps transform lives each and every day.

This year, lots of local talent will perform, including the legendary Kenny Loggins who leads high school students in an amazing sing-along to one of his favorite, iconic songs. Country star Brad Paisley is also taking center stage with a beautiful rendition.

The Unity Shoppe is a lifeline for thousands of households providing groceries, clothing, school supplies, job service support and so much more. It's a way to help families in need while empowering them with choices and dignity.

So please, join us this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 3 or on KEYT.com.

To make a donation during the Unity Telethon, call 805-845-5555.

You can also donate at any time during the year on the Unity Shoppe website.