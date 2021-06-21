Skatepark dreams may become a reality in Carpinteria

Community

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Supporters of a long awaited skatepark in Carpinteria are making a push for community donations to finish off a project that has been on the wish list for many years.

The proposed location is next to Carpinteria City Hall and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's substation.

June 21 is International Go Skate Day and it will serve as a launching point for the project's next fundraising effort which was first discussed in 2009 with the start of the Carpinteria Skate Foundation.

An aggressive fundraising drive has already secured more than half of the estimated $1.1-million for the project.

The location for the park was once used as a hockey facility and in recent years, city storage.

Following the June 21 Groundbreaking Ceremony, Carpinteria Skatepark will commence an ambitious fundraising plan aimed at reaching the entire community through engaging events and creative calls to action. Large donors will have the opportunity to “purchase” elements of the park like the event stage and ramps. Smaller donors can purchase bricks or become part of the community effort to construct the park in myriad other ways.

“We formed this committee in 2009 to build the park, and have come so far,” said Peter Bonning, founding board member of Carpinteria Skate Foundation. “Really, our board has been looking for this opportunity for Carpinteria since we were kids in the 90s. Now we have plans and permits in hand – closer than we’ve ever been – so we want to make 2021 the year that this gets done for our kids and the whole community.”