Street sweeping resumes with warnings in Santa Barbara prior to tickets next week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After being sidelined since December due to COVID-19 rules, street sweepers are rolling again in Santa Barbara.

That means thousands of drivers have to pay attention to signs on their streets and move their vehicles on designated days during specific sweeping hours.

Otherwise they will be hit with a parking citation.

Sweeping began this week. Warnings are being issues in the form of a note on the windshield.

Next week it will be a ticket.

For more information and a map of the routes go to: City of Santa Barbara Street Sweeping