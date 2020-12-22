Skip to Content
Community
By
New
Published 12:26 pm

Don Your Mask: SBHS students get creative to urge COVID safety guidelines

SBHS Don Your Mask
Ryan Fish
Santa Barbara High School senior Maxine Borders designed a poster that won first place in the school's Don Your Mask campaign.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School students are leading a school and community campaign to get people to follow coronavirus health guidelines, like wearing a mask.

The campaign is called Don Your Mask, a nod to the school's mascot, the Dons. About 30 students recently entered a contest, creating an artistic poster to spread the 'Don Your Mask' message.

Three poster designs were picked as winners this week, with senior Maxine Borders winning first place.

Sophomore Hattie Ugoretz won the campaign's video contest after she wrote and performed an original song.

Principal Elise Simmons says the campaign came about after some students have made choices that increase the risk of virus spread--while many want a return to campus and normalcy as soon as possible.

"Maybe someone's not going to listen to an older person or a newscast," Simmons said. "But they might listen to another youth. If to wear your mask means to be spirited, and to have Dons spirit and to have Dons pride, then why not?"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Coronavirus / Education / Health / Safety / Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Ryan, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content