Don Your Mask: SBHS students get creative to urge COVID safety guidelines

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School students are leading a school and community campaign to get people to follow coronavirus health guidelines, like wearing a mask.

The campaign is called Don Your Mask, a nod to the school's mascot, the Dons. About 30 students recently entered a contest, creating an artistic poster to spread the 'Don Your Mask' message.

Three poster designs were picked as winners this week, with senior Maxine Borders winning first place.

Sophomore Hattie Ugoretz won the campaign's video contest after she wrote and performed an original song.

Principal Elise Simmons says the campaign came about after some students have made choices that increase the risk of virus spread--while many want a return to campus and normalcy as soon as possible.

"Maybe someone's not going to listen to an older person or a newscast," Simmons said. "But they might listen to another youth. If to wear your mask means to be spirited, and to have Dons spirit and to have Dons pride, then why not?"

