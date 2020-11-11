Crooked Path closed after trying to create a COVID-safe music site

Community

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - For several weeks the Crooked Path in Los Olivos has created a COVID-safe location for musicians. The plug, however, has just been pulled on the idea.

The site is a private front yard, that happens to also be in the center of town, on Grand Avenue.

Bent Myggen crafted the free spot to be a safe gathering spot with sanitation, room between chairs, and an appropriate distance from the musicians.

He thought he had hit the right chord.

"It's my yard, my front yard and people don't pay for anything," said Myggen.

It had become a special place especially in a time of stress.

"They wanna kind of just be for a moment, in a place that feels normal, where they are seeing other faces and smiles and music allows a person a chance to do that," he said.

Many passersby could hear the music and casually walk in, see the COVID guidelines and sit down.

The bands played for free and a tip jar was in front.

Outside, a red bucket for tips was set up for people listening on a grass park adjacent to the fence. Some laid out blankets, ate food and drank local wines.

It was the best of both worlds for those inside and outside.

Myggen said, "the people we have here are just feeling peace in their heart when they walk away."

Finding out the health department said it could not continue even with the safety protocols, was heartbreaking for the performers and those attending. Live music has been banned since the virus outbreak due to crowd gathering concerns.

In some street locations, there have been some random pop up shows, but nothing on a regular basis like the Crooked Path.

Keyboardist Ronn Cobb said, "I think music is the universal language of love, and I think we are all starving for some love and some live music "

A guest who was videotaping the shows and swaying to the sounds, Maranee Landau said, "to be able to hear the music and be part of the normal lifestyle that we once had, that's so important as humans. I think it's good for our soul. "

For musicians, even working for just tips it was a feeling they have missed out on for months.

"It seems like the arts have been hit the hardest and they're not getting bailed out at all, " said Bobby Montanes with the Out of the Blue band. His gigs supplements a daytime job. "Half of my income was music and I lost all that this year."

Music was also a healer.

"There's very few jobs that you can do where someone says 'Hey I enjoy what you do,'" said Montanes.

He has performed in a duo setting at the Crooked Path and in a full band.

But for now at this once uplifting location, the amps are off and the lights are out.

Myggen said on the website, The Crooked Path is a private garden, not a business.

He says the weather and the authorities "now dictate to pause performing."

He is hoping some kind of plan for musicians and other performing artists can be allowed in 2021.

For more information go to: The Crooked Path