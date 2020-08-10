Lompoc community reacts to rising youth gang violence

Community

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc community is reacting to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy and rising youth violence.

Friday night, a 15-year-old was shot and killed in a gang incident in Lompoc. Police say they believe it was in retaliation to another gang shooting 2 weeks ago. That shooting ended in the death of man in his 30's.

Police say there are three gangs in the Lompoc area and they are recruiting kids and teens all the time.

Police and community groups say youth gang violence is attributed to many things - a lack of resources, a want of connection, police budget cuts, less enforcement, and more.

Police say summertime always brings more violence while kids are home with not as much to do.

It's especially hard now during the pandemic. There are not as many jobs available and school extracurriculars like sports are cancelled.

Police are concerned about an uptick in violence.

"In my 21 years at the Lompoc Police Department, the last few years have been the deadliest years for violent crime and murders," said Sergeant Agustin Arias. "This is unprecedented."

Police and community groups say parents are the biggest barrier to youth involvement in gangs.

As a parent, you can make sure your child is not wearing gang affiliated clothing.

Even if you are working, you can arrange for your child to spend time with a relative or mentor when you're not home.

Lompoc Unified School District is making a special effort at including social connection in curriculum, especially this semester with classes continuing online.

They are also working with two federal grants to help with preventing youth violence.

Organizations like Family Service Agency are reaching out to parents and families with resources. They are hosting an online workshop about youth culture and gang activity in Lompoc on August 16.

Police and community groups agree it is also a community effort. Anyone can make a difference in a child's life, and every child is worth that effort.