Lompoc shaken by second deadly shooting in two weeks

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police continue to investigate a shooting that killed a teenager Friday night.

Officers received reports of multiple gunshots heard around the 700 block of North E Street just before 9 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located a 15-year-old boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the rear of his body.

The teen was immediately transported to a Lompoc hospital, but ultimately passed away from his wounds.

Lompoc police said this attack appears to be gang-related. Officers said they are searching for multiple suspects.

The attack comes after another deadly shooting last week which killed a man in his 30s.

Despite police at that time saying they did not believe the victim was targeted, police now say the attacks are likely part of an ongoing battle between rival gangs and that Friday's shooting was retaliation for the shooting last week.

“This is an ongoing feud that goes back several years,” Lompoc police Sgt. Agustin Arias said Saturday. “Multiple shootings. Multiple violent attacks from one Hispanic gang to another Hispanic gang.”

Sgt. Arias says there is reason for neighborhoods to be cautious and vigilent.

“I’d be very concerned,” he said. “It seems like the last two attacks are pretty reckless. No concern for the safety of any innocent bystanders.”

The violence during the summer months has become all too familiar.

“Early on, everybody feared the pandemic,” Sgt. Arias said. “So [gang] activity went way down. For a month and a half, two months… But people don’t fear it anymore. So traffic has resumed as normal. Foot traffic in these areas has resumed as normal. And now these kids are out there looking for blood.”

Some neighbors on the block shared sympathy for people involved in gang activity on the block.

“I mean, I don’t see them all aggressive all the time,” said a neighbor named Thomas. “You know, they joke around, they play around… I really think that these are some good kids, they’re just making some bad choices right now.”

Police urge everyone within the surrounding area of the shooting to check their surveillance cameras for anything that could be connected to Friday's incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or possible suspects is urged to contact police immediately.