Merger brings Boys & Girls Clubs in Santa Barbara County together to help thousands of kids

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A breakthrough agreement has been made with the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club. They are joining together.

Previously, the clubs have operated separately.

The announcement will be made official at noon Monday at the Canon Perdido site.

Overall about 5000 kids will be helped with the club's services from Carpinteria to Lompoc.

The clubs have been offering special healthy meals for children who are homeschooling due to COVID-19.

There are many outreach plans in the works and solutions for the personal distancing requirements necessary in the months ahead.

