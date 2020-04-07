Look for the Helpers: Tribute to hospital workers, Operation Code Blue, a special third birthday

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Holding Out For a Hero

Members of law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics from Santa Barbara County gathered outside of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Monday night.

Flashing their lights and clapping their hands, they paid tribute to the medical personnel inside the hospital treating COVID-19 patients. The song "Holding out for a Hero" played on speakers.

Recognizing Everyone

In addition to saving lives, an emergency room doctor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is honoring her fellow employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Sylvia Kim and her friend Alexis Tande bought hand sanitizer from Goleta Red Distilling Company. Tande's kids, Scarlet and Oliver, made special thank-you cards as well.

Kim delivered the cards and hand sanitizer to EMT's, paramedics, and housekeepers at the hospital. Kim said these dedicated workers are not recognized enough for the critical help they provide.

Code Blue

Local resident Mary Reichel launched Operation Code Blue to honor health professionals giving their all every day. Code Blue means all hands on deck at the hospital. Reichel's husband is an emergency room doctor at Lompoc Valley Hospital who is taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Reichel posted about Operation Code Blue on social media. She is asking you to show your support by putting blue balloons, or ribbons on your mailbox. The hope is that when medical workers are driving home from their long shifts, they will see those signs of support for them.

If you decide to participate, post a photo on social media with the hastag #OperationCodeBlue.

Fresh Food for First Responders

World Central Kitchen continues to feed people across the country and here at home. Every day, WCK brings fresh meals made by local restaurants to the staff at the Ventura County Medical Center.

The organization said as medical professionals continue to fight the pandemic head-on, WCK will keep supporting them with a warm meal. WCK was founded by celebrity Chef Jose Andres in 2010. For more information, click here.

Special Delivery

Some kind neighbors in Santa Barbara made three-year-old Kiera Korosy's birthday a special one.

Korosy's favorite food is sushi and miso soup, but she wasn't going to be able to have her favorite meal to celebrate turning one year older or have a party because of COVID-19.

Her neighbors, who are from Japan, found out and made her miso soup.

They left it on her doorstep.

After Korosy tasted the soup, she said it was, "Amazing."

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!










