Santa Maria auto dealership now under construction to become first new major addition to Enos Ranch shopping center in several years

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Construction is once again happening for the first time in several years at the high profile Enos Ranch shopping center in Santa Maria.

At the corner of South Bradley Road and East Battles Street, work is now taking place for what will become the new home of Home Motors Chevrolet.

"We are really, really excited," said Mitch McNulty, Home Motors acting general manager. "We've been talking about it since 2016, so to have this going up and to have the freeway location being with all the other car dealerships and to be able to serve our community out here. We're just really excited."

The dealership, which dates back to 1955, has been located on East Main Street near Marian Regional Medical Center, for several decades.

Soon the dealership will become the latest business to relocate to the Enos Ranch shopping center, the major retail hub located along Highway 101 and in between East Betteravia Road and East Battles Road.

Once built, the dealership will become the first new addition to the large-scale commercial development in six years, following Santa Maria Toyota and Santa Maria Honda, which both opened in 2021.

Home Motors expects the new dealership to open in about one year in spring 2026.