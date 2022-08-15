Santa Maria City Council to discuss proposed five-story mixed-use development next to Town Center mall

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria City Council is set to discuss on Tuesday night a proposed five-story mixed-use development that is planned next to the Santa Maria Town Center mall.

During the meeting, council members will consider entering a disposition and development agreement with the Vernon Property Group for city surplus land on the highly-visible site that is located on the corner of Broadway and Main Street.

The Santa Barbara-based developer has proposed a mixed-use building that would include 6,700 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, as well as 88 residential apartment units.

Under the current proposal, there would be 50 studio apartments, 28 one-bedroom units, and 10 two-bedrooms units.

According to the City, the approval of the agreement is part of an implementation plan for the revitalization of the downtown area. Project completion of Lot 3 would add more housing into the downtown area, as well as retail and dining amenities. It would also generate momentum for continued redevelopment of downtown, including development on remaining city-owned parcels and privately-owned land.

The Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, August 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m.