New housing development proposed at site of former Fallas store in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A mixed-used development is being proposed at the site of the former Fallas Discount Store in downtown Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara-based The Vernon Group is planning to remodel the building and create housing units inside the 72,000 square foot structure.

The project would include 102 apartment units and other mixed-used concepts on the city-owned property.

The Santa Maria Downtown Revitalization Committee recently reviewed the development proposal during the initial phase of potential city approval.

Ultimately, City Council will vote on final approval of the project at an unknown date.

After eight years in operation, Fallas closed earlier this year. Previously, the building sat vacant for years following the closure of Mervyn's, which occupied it for many years.

The site is located Town Center West, in the heart of downtown Santa Maria, along Broadway and Cook Street.