Sick marine mammals continue to show up on Central Coast beaches

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There are hundreds of calls coming in to the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) about sick or injured marine mammals on the Central Coast.

The pace picked up in mid-August. Nearly all are connected to a Domoic acid in the waters from a naturally occurring toxin. That is linked to an ocean plant bloom and it's transferred from smaller fish to the larger marine mammals.

It affects the brain and heart. Often the animal looks confused or is shaking on the beach, sometimes swaying back and forth in an unusual manner.

The public has been responsive with calls for help through CIMWI, the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and California State Parks.

At times special signs are put up to allow the animal to recover on the breach without the public's interference.

Often volunteers are on the scene quickly to do an assessment and sometimes a recovery.

Many marine mammals with the illness recover and are released back in their habitat.

People passing by, especially with dogs, are asked to keep a distance of 50-feet and keep their dogs on a leash.

Wednesday morning a rescue took place on 'West Beach in Santa Barbara.

The sea lion had been spotted off and on for three days but was elusive.

It was not sick from the acid, but had a terrible exposed back injury. It was not clear what the cause was, and at times the Harbor Patrol says this could be from a passing boat.

Two volunteers were able to net the sea lion and sedate it. Then it was put in a crate and driven to the CIMWI animal hospital.

For more information or to make a donation go to : Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute (CIMWI)

or call (805) 567-1505

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)