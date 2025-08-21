Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Unhoused man gets help during heat wave from local outreach group in Santa Barbara

By
New
today at 6:49 pm
Published 7:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A homeless man in Santa Barbara says the heat has been brutal.

But help is making a difference.

Good Samaritan Shelter teams in South County are handing out water, ice packs, electrolytes, and cooling towels to people living on the streets.

Volunteers are stopping at parks, encampments, and transit hubs to reach as many people as possible.

For many homeless residents, the simple gift of cold water can mean the difference between comfort and crisis.

“Incredibly I can’t describe it. It’s a gift from God just showed up was on the beach. Had to go backwards because the sand is so dense … like life or death. I’m not joking either. It’s serious," said David Anderson who is experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara.

These efforts are part of an ongoing push to protect vulnerable residents as extreme heat events become more frequent.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content