Unhoused man gets help during heat wave from local outreach group in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A homeless man in Santa Barbara says the heat has been brutal.

But help is making a difference.

Good Samaritan Shelter teams in South County are handing out water, ice packs, electrolytes, and cooling towels to people living on the streets.

Volunteers are stopping at parks, encampments, and transit hubs to reach as many people as possible.

For many homeless residents, the simple gift of cold water can mean the difference between comfort and crisis.

“Incredibly I can’t describe it. It’s a gift from God just showed up was on the beach. Had to go backwards because the sand is so dense … like life or death. I’m not joking either. It’s serious," said David Anderson who is experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara.

These efforts are part of an ongoing push to protect vulnerable residents as extreme heat events become more frequent.