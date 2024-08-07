Restaurant owners discuss security measures after recent string of burglaries in Solvang



SOLVANG, Calif. - Restaurant owners are sharing there response to the recent string of burglaries in the area of Solvang and Buellton.

Deputies are continuing their investigation of the series of recent burglaries in the Santa Ynez Valley

They are turning to the public for help identifying one person captured on camera who is pictured above.

On Saturday, Jul. 6, deputies investigated a reported burglary at California Tacos in Buellton.

And on Saturday, Jul. 13, deputies were called to investigate a another burglary at Taco Roco in Buellton.

On Wednesday, Jul. 17, deputies investigated two additional restaurant burglaries - one at the Red Barn and the other at SY Kitchen shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A fifth burglary was investigated Thursday, Jul. 18, at AJ Spurs in Buellton and that has spurred this request for public assistance detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

In all five of these burglaries, multiple people force entry into the businesses and target locations where cash is kept, explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies believe more than one person is associated with all five burglaries

and the image above shows one of those people during the burglary at SY Kitchen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Solvang Sheriff's Substation at 805-686-5000or you can report your information while remaining anonymous at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.