Deceased marine mammals on Central Coast beaches raises concerns about ocean water quality

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a social media post showing a deceased dolphin on Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, multiple other sightings were also listed.

The public comments report deceased dolphins, sea lions or seals in areas including Padaro Beach, Haskells, and along the Rincon.

No official causes of death have been released by marine mammal experts.

The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) has been receiving calls since the middle of May. Volunteers who live in the area have been responding to check the animals and see if they can be rescued at the rehabilitation center on the Gaviota Coast.

Southern California scientists are sampling harmful algae and recently the numbers were high in the channel.

That was a warning sign.

At first there were some calls at about one a day. That has increased to over 100 a day, often for the same animals.

Reports of deceased or sick marine mammals are becoming overwhelming for the organization.

"Now we are up to 14-15 (sea lions) a day and 14 dolphins in the last five days in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties," said Sam Dover, Chief Veterinarian with CIMMI.

Decisions have to be made on the spot but the chances of saving the animal's life from this illness is said to be low.



Common dolphins and coastal bottlenose dolphins are found in our local waters. This toxic bloom is only affecting the Common dolphins based on their feeding patterns.

For more information go to: CIMWI.



What is domoic acid?

Domoic acid (DA) is often referred to as “Red Tide” and it is produced by a naturally occurring algal bloom. Domoic acid is a neurotoxin (toxin poisonous to nerve tissue) produced by phytoplankton (microscopic marine plants), specifically a microscopic diatom (algae) in the ocean called Pseudonitzschia australis.

The contaminated algae does not directly affect the organisms that consume it which are filter-feeders including small fish (anchovies and sardines), shellfish (crab and shrimp) and bivalves (clams, mussels and oysters). Shellfish and other small fish consume the toxic algae when it is blooming and it accumulates in their bodies. California sea lions and other marine mammals as well as sea birds become affected by the accumulated toxin when they eat prey like anchovies and sardines that have been feeding on the algae during toxin-producing algal blooms. Diagnosis depends on the detection of the poison in serum, urine or feces of affected animals coupled with the detection of Pseudo-nitzschia australis in the environment and prey of affected sea lions.

What effect does domoic acid have on sea lions?

Visual signs of a sea lion suffering from domoic acid toxicosis include disorientation, head swaying back and forth, foaming at the mouth, bulging eyes, involuntary muscle spasms, inability to move out of the ocean, unresponsiveness, seizures and even death. This neurotoxin causes lesions on the brain and shrinking of the hippocampus which is primarily associated with long-term memory and spatial navigation. Damage to the hippocampus can lead to loss of memory and difficulty in establishing new memories as well as learning and storing new information. The degree of effect of domoic acid on sea lions depends on the amount of contaminated fish they consume.

Symptoms of acute DA typically subside after 72 hours as the toxin is eliminated from the body in urine. Rescuing and transporting animals suffering from domoic acid poisoning adds an additional element of stress and may negatively affect the animal’s health and immediate survival. Sometimes, animals are in a location or situation where it is unsafe for volunteers to rescue them. Multiple skilled and experienced volunteers with proper equipment and a transport truck are required to rescue these adult California sea lions that are weighing over 180 pounds.

For animals in rehabilitation with domoic acid, supportive care treatment includes flushing the toxin out of the animal’s body with subcutaneous fluids, administering anti-seizure medication and feeding the sea lion uncontaminated fish. There is no known cure for domoic acid. In many cases, sea lions with DA can recover, forage and survive in the wild. This particular algal bloom of Pseudonitzschia australis seems much stronger than CIMWI has ever experienced and it is attacking our sea lions more intensely.

For more information or to make a donation go to : Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute (CIMWI)

or call (805) 567-1505

CIWMI 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization which relies on donations and grant funding to survive and serve the community of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. CIMWI does not receive any city or county funding to support their work.