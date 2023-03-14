California State Parks urging community to stay out of ocean at Carpinteria State Beach during rainstorm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - California State Parks officials are urging the community to stay out of the water during this week's rainstorm at Carpinteria State Beach.

Supervising state park officers said storm activity can lead to coastal hazards.

Some of their concerns involve unexpected ocean dynamics and debris hazards.

California State Parks is just one of about eight agencies in Santa Barbara County that responds to ocean, creek and river calls for service.

State park officers said don’t turn your back in the surf.

They also recommended staying out of moving water, as it may look slower above the surface than below.