Thanksgiving in Solvang: Local restaurants projecting sold out crowds

SOLVANG, Calif. - Local restaurants in Solvang are preparing for what is projected to be a busy Thanksgiving Day.

As food prices at grocery stores remain high for many, some managers at local restaurants believe customers will be dining at their restaurants instead of cooking their own meals.

Managers at Mad & Vin say they are fully booked for Thanksgiving Day.

While they say prices at the wood-clad venue are "slightly higher," they believe some customers don't want to spend the time and money cooking an entire meal this year.