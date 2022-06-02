Santa Barbara high school graduation ceremonies projected to be “super festive”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's an exciting day for high school seniors across Santa Barbara.

Dos Pueblos Senior High School is one of several schools presenting its graduation ceremony.

Administrators of the Santa Barbara Unified School District say they worked hard to keep the community safe during COVID-19 in previous ceremonies.

This year, they are describing upcoming high school graduation ceremonies to be "super festive."

Find out what this year's celebration means to students throughout the city at 5 and 6 on NewsChannel 3 & 12.