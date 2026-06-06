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Autoridades informan que varias personas fueron baleadas cerca de un festival en Toledo, Ohio

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Published 3:59 pm

Por Emma Tucker, CNN

Varias personas fueron baleadas cerca del Festival Old West End en Toledo, Ohio, informaron las autoridades este sábado.

Los agentes de policía buscan activamente al sospechoso o sospechosos implicados en el incidente tras acudir al lugar alrededor de las 5:30 p.m., hora local, informó el Departamento de Policía de Toledo.

“Muchas víctimas” fueron trasladadas a hospitales cercanos para recibir tratamiento, informó la policía de Toledo en Facebook. No había información disponible sobre cuántas personas resultaron heridas ni cuál es su estado.

La policía pidió a la población que evite el área mientras realizan su investigación. Una presencia significativa de agentes de policía permanece en el lugar.

El Festival Old West End es un evento anual de dos días en el distrito histórico de la ciudad, con uno de los barrios más grandes de casas victorianas del país. Estaba previsto que el evento comenzara con un desfile este sábado por la mañana e incluyera música en vivo y mercados de comida.

Dos asistentes al festival dijeron que disfrutaban del evento cuando escucharon múltiples disparos y vieron cundir el pánico. Describieron la escena como un caos, en declaraciones a la afiliada de CNN WTOL.

“Una vez que escuché: ‘Todos para atrás’, todos se caían, todos tropezaban; no podía ver qué era, no podía ver nada”, dijo un hombre que pidió permanecer en el anonimato.

Otro hombre que estaba con él, y que también pidió permanecer en el anonimato, dijo a WTOL que escuchó al menos 10 disparos.

CNN contactó a la policía de Toledo para obtener más información.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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