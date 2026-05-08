Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Mueren tres personas y se pone en marcha una operación de rescate tras la erupción de un volcán en Indonesia

By
Published 1:13 am

Por Helen Regan Masrur Jamaluddin, CNN

Se ha puesto en marcha un operativo de rescate para localizar a 20 excursionistas desaparecidos tras una erupción volcánica mortal en Indonesia, según informaron el viernes las autoridades locales.

Tres ciudadanos singapurenses murieron cuando el monte Dukono, en la isla de Halmahera, en la provincia de Maluku Septentrional, entró en erupción el viernes por la mañana, según informó la agencia nacional de búsqueda y rescate de Indonesia (BASARNAS).

Las fotografías muestran una enorme columna de humo y ceniza elevándose hacia el cielo. En imágenes de la agencia de rescate de Indonesia, también se puede ver a equipos de rescate en la montaña, transportando al menos a una persona herida en una camilla a través del bosque.

Indonesia cuenta con alrededor de 120 volcanes activos y se encuentra a lo largo del “Anillo de Fuego”, una serie de fallas sísmicas en forma de herradura que rodean la cuenca del Pacífico.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y se actualizará.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.