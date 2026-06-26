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Santa Barbara Police Department Holding DUI Checkpoint June 28th

KYMA
NWS04
KYMA
By
today at 11:24 am
Published 11:33 am

Below is a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department regarding an upcoming DUI checkpoint

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On June 28th 2026, the Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 5:00p.m. to 1:00a.m. at an undisclosed location.  

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Officer C. Garcia said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

The Santa Barbara Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Traducción al español:

SANTA BÁRBARA, Calif. – El 28 de Junio de 2026, el Departamento de Policía de Santa Bárbara llevará a cabo un punto de control de conducción bajo la influencia (DUI) desde las 5:00 p.m. hasta las 1:00 a.m. en un lugar no revelado.

Las ubicaciones de los puntos de control DUI se determinan con base en datos que muestran incidentes de accidentes relacionados con conductores bajo la influencia. El objetivo principal de estos puntos de control es promover la seguridad pública retirando de las calles a los conductores sospechosos de estar manejando bajo la influencia.

“Los conductores bajo la influencia ponen a otras personas en la carretera en un riesgo significativo,” dijo el Oficial C. Garcia. “Cualquier medida de prevención que reduzca el número de conductores bajo la influencia en nuestras calles mejora significativamente la seguridad vial.”

El Departamento de Policía de Santa Bárbara recuerda al público que conducir bajo la influencia no se limita únicamente al alcohol. Algunos medicamentos recetados o medicamentos sin receta medica pueden interferir con la capacidad de conducir. Aunque la marihuana medicinal y recreativa es legal, conducir bajo la influencia de la marihuana es ilegal.

Los conductores acusados de un DUI por primera vez enfrentan un promedio de $13,500 en multas y sanciones, además de la suspensión de su licencia.

El financiamiento para este programa fue proporcionado por una subvención de la Oficina de Seguridad Vial de California, a través de la Administración Nacional de Seguridad del Tráfico en las Carreteras.

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