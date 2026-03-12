Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Ester Expósito y Kylian Mbappé, ¿nueva pareja a la vista?

By
Published 7:12 pm

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Ester Expósito y Kylian Mbappé han generado una amplia conversación en internet después de que la revista Hola! compartiera una serie de fotos en las que se ve a la actriz y al jugador del Real Madrid bajando de un avión privado y posteriormente juntos dentro de un automóvil. La publicación incluso los calificó como “la pareja sorpresa del momento”.

Además, la revista Semana también ha difundido imágenes de ambos intercambiando miradas coquetas, así como fotografías de varios encuentros que supuestamente habrían tenido.

Estas imágenes se han propagado ampliamente en internet y han alimentado las sospechas de un posible romance entre los fans de la estrella española de “Élite” y el futbolista francés.

Los rumores de que ambas celebridades podrían estar juntas resurgieron este mes cuando coincidieron en Paris. Expósito asistió a Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, celebrado en el Louvre Museum el 3 de marzo, mientras que Mbappé también se encontraba en la ciudad debido a un tratamiento por una lesión.

Las especulaciones sobre una posible relación aumentaron aún más a raíz de varios videos compartidos en redes sociales que aparentemente muestran a ambos caminando juntos por las calles de la capital francesa. Algunos medios, incluido ESPN, también retomaron comentarios de Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City F.C. y rival del Real Madrid. Durante una conferencia de prensa, a Guardiola le preguntaron sobre Mbappé y Expósito y, entre risas, sugirió que el futbolista “no fue solo a París”.

A pesar de todo esto, ninguno de los dos ha confirmado públicamente un romance. CNN se ha puesto en contacto con el equipo de Expósito para solicitar comentarios y también intenta comunicarse con los representantes de Mbappé.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.