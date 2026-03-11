Skip to Content
Maroon 5 y Post Malone se presentarán durante el Gran Premio de Estados Unidos de la Fórmula 1

Published 7:08 pm

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

La página oficial del Circuit of the Americas, recinto donde tendrá lugar el Gran Premio de Estados Unidos de la Fórmula 1, informó en su sitio web que Maroon 5 y Post Malone serán los encargados de amenizar la carrera de autos que se llevará a cabo en Austin, Texas, en octubre próximo.

La agrupación estadounidense Maroon 5 confirmó a través de sus redes sociales su participación en el evento mediante una publicación acompañada de una imagen de la banda junto a un auto de carreras. La presentación de Maroon 5 está programada para el viernes 23 de octubre, mientras que la de Post Malone está anunciada para el sábado 24 de octubre.

Las entradas para las presentaciones de ambos artistas ya están disponibles a través de Ticketmaster. Los precios para el recital de Maroon 5 comienzan en US$ 109, mientras que los de Post Malone parten desde US$ 271. También existen paquetes que incluyen acceso a los tres días del evento, que se realizará del 23 al 25 de octubre.

En 2025, los encargados de la parte musical en el Gran Premio de Estados Unidos de la Fórmula 1 fueron el DJ Kygo, el cantante de música country Garth Brooks y la banda Turnpike Troubadours.

