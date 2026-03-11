Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Barbra Streisand recibirá la Palma de Oro honorífica en la edición 79 del Festival de Cine de Cannes

By
Published 6:05 pm

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

La actriz, cantante y directora Barbra Streisand recibirá la Palma de Oro honorífica en la edición número 79 del Festival de Cine de Cannes. El sitio oficial del prestigioso certamen informó que la artista será homenajeada el próximo 23 de mayo, cuando recibirá este galardón que reconoce toda su trayectoria

Streisand dijo estar feliz y orgullosa de recibir este reconocimiento, además calificó a las películas como una herramienta que nos “abren el corazón y la mente a historias que reflejan nuestra humanidad compartida”.

Por su parte, Iris Knobloch, presidenta del festival, señaló que la intención del evento este año es homenajear a una artista que “ha dejado huella a través de su arte y su compromiso con la búsqueda de la libertad”. El sitio del festival también describió a Streisand como una “cantante excepcional, una fuerza de vitalidad, humor y sensualidad”, así como “una modelo a seguir para todas las mujeres”.
La Palma de Oro es la máxima distinción del Festival de Cannes. El galardón está elaborado con oro amarillo extraído mediante métodos artesanales y su base es de cristal; el diseño representa las palmeras que caracterizan a Cannes, ciudad ubicada en el sur de Francia.

En 2025, dos grandes figuras del cine recibieron esta distinción: Robert De Niro, quien fue premiado durante la ceremonia de inauguración del festival, y Denzel Washington, que recibió el reconocimiento de forma sorpresiva mientras presentaba su película “Highest 2 Lowest”.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.