CNN - Spanish

Trump dice que no cree que Mojtaba Jamenei, nuevo líder supremo de Irán, “pueda vivir en paz”

By
Published 5:51 am

Por Aileen Graef, CNN

El presidente Donald Trump afirmó que no cree que Mojtaba Jamenei, a quien Irán designó como líder supremo para suceder a su padre, el difunto ayatolá Alí Jamenei, pueda “vivir en paz”.

“No creo que pueda vivir en paz”, declaró Trump en una entrevista con Fox News sobre Jamenei.

No quedó claro a qué se refería Trump con eso, pero el presidente ha expresado reiteradamente su decepción con la elección e insistido en que Estados Unidos participe en la selección del próximo líder del país.

“Me decepcionó, porque creemos que esto va a generar más del mismo problema para el país. Así que me decepcionó ver su elección”, declaró ayer a la prensa en Doral, Florida.

Al preguntársele el lunes si Mojtaba Jamenei tenía una diana en la espalda, Trump respondió que no quería decirlo.

“Eso sería inapropiado. Pero bueno, miren, yo tenía una diana en la espalda”, dijo, refiriéndose a intentos de asesinato previos en su contra.

En sus declaraciones a Fox, Trump dejó la puerta abierta a una conversación con los líderes iraníes, de quienes dijo haber oído que “tienen muchas ganas de hablar”.

“Es posible, depende de los términos, posible, solo posible… Ya sabes, si lo piensas bien, ya no tenemos por qué hablar, pero es posible”, dijo en la entrevista con Fox News.

