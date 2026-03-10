Skip to Content
NYPD aclara qué era el objeto hallado junto a la casa del alcalde Zohran Mamdani en Manhattan

By
Published 11:06 am

Por Gloria Pazmino y John Miller, CNN

Momentos de tensión se vivieron la tarde de este martes en las inmediaciones del Carl Schurz Park, en el alto Manhattan, tras el reporte de un dispositivo desconocido en la zona. Sin embargo, el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) confirmó, tras una inspección especializada, que el objeto no representa una amenaza para la seguridad pública. El incidente generó una rápida movilización policial debido a la proximidad del parque con Gracie Mansion, la residencia oficial del alcalde de la ciudad.

Un trabajador del Departamento de Parques de la Ciudad de Nueva York detectó el objeto más temprano este martes, dijo a CNN un funcionario de la policía enterado de la situación.

El área, cerca de la residencia oficial del alcalde de Nueva York, Zohran Mamdani, fue brevemente acordonada y las personas fueron evacuadas del parque mientras la policía investigaba.

El hallazgo del paquete sospechoso ocurrió cuando dos personas, Emir Balat, de 18 años, e Ibrahim Kayumi, de 19, ambos de Pensilvania, fueron acusados de arrojar dispositivos explosivos improvisados en una manifestación anti-Islam y una contraprotesta cerca de la residencia de Mamdani el sábado.

Al hablar con los investigadores, ambos sospechosos mencionaron a ISIS, un grupo terrorista que ha tenido un resurgimiento en los últimos años, según una denuncia criminal presentada en una corte federal el lunes. Los adolescentes, quienes fueron puestos bajo custodia federal, están detenidos sin derecho a fianza y deben comparecer ante el tribunal el 8 de abril.

Las autoridades no comentaron si el paquete hallado el martes parece estar vinculado de alguna manera con el ataque frente a la casa de Mamdani durante el fin de semana.

Esta noticia se encuentra en desarrollo y será actualizada.

