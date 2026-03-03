Skip to Content
El actor Bruce Campbell revela que padece un cáncer “tratable” pero sin cura

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

Famoso por ser la estrella de la saga de películas “Evil Dead”, el actor Bruce Campbell informó el lunes en sus redes sociales que padece un cáncer “tratable” pero sin cura, y que suspenderá todas sus participaciones en convenciones de fans.

Campbell, de 67 años, es el actor “fetiche” del director Sam Raimi, para quien ha actuado en casi todas sus películas, a partir del cortometraje “Within the Woods” en 1979. Raimi fue quien dio a Campbell su papel más famoso, Ash Williams, en la saga “Evil Dead”, en tres largometrajes y una serie de televisión.

“Hola, amigos. Hoy en día, cuando alguien tiene un problema de salud, dice que se abre una ‘oportunidad’, así que vamos con eso: estoy teniendo una oportunidad. También se trata de un tipo de cáncer que es ‘tratable’, no ‘curable’. Me disculpo si eso es un shock; para mí también lo fue”, escribió la estrella de películas de bajo presupuesto.

Aunque no dijo el tipo cáncer que padece, Campbell añadió en la publicación: “Lo bueno es que no voy a entrar en más detalles. Publico esto porque, profesionalmente, algunas cosas tendrán que cambiar: las apariciones y las (convenciones de fans) y el trabajo en general deben pasar a un segundo plano frente al tratamiento. Mi plan es recuperarme lo mejor posible durante el verano para poder salir de gira con mi nueva película ‘Ernie & Emma’ este otoño”.

“Eso es todo. No estoy tratando de despertar simpatía — ni de pedir consejos — solo quiero adelantarme por si llega a circular información falsa (que lo hará). No teman: soy un viejo duro de pelar y tengo un gran apoyo, así que espero seguir por aquí un buen tiempo. Como siempre, ustedes son los mejores fans del mundo y espero verlos pronto”, concluyó el actor su mensaje.

Además de las películas de la saga “Evil Dead”, Campbell protagonizó la película “Bubba Ho-Tep” (2002) y las series de televisión “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr” (1993-1994) y “Jack of All Trades” (2000).

