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Southbound State Route Highway 217 Overnight Closures to Begin Monday, June 29

City of Goleta
By
today at 4:25 pm
Published 4:31 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – A closure of Southbound State Route Highway 217 between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road is expected to start Monday, June 29, 2026, to facilitate the construction of the San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path Project. Closure hours will be from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night, beginning Monday night and continuing through Friday morning, and are expected to last approximately three weeks.

During this overnight closure, please use the following detour (and view the map here):

  • Hollister Avenue to S. Fairview Avenue
  • S. Fairview Avenue turns right and becomes James Fowler Road
  • Continue onto Moffett Place to the Highway SR 217 onramp

Follow posted traffic control signs and travel through the area with caution.

Project updates can be found at www.cityofgoleta.org/SJPath, or if you have any questions or comments, reach out to the project outreach team at SJPath@CityofGoleta.gov, or call the hotline at (805) 699 - 5392.

Traducción al español:

GOLETA, Calif. – Se prevé el cierre de los carriles en dirección sur de la carretera estatal 217 (State Route Highway 217) entre Hollister Avenue y Sandspit Road a partir del lunes 29 de junio de 2026, para facilitar la construcción del Proyecto de Sendero Multipropósito del Arroyo San José (San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path Project).

El cierre estará vigente cada noche de 10:00 p.m. a 6:00 a.m., comenzando la noche del lunes y continuando hasta la mañana del viernes. Se espera que los cierres duren aproximadamente tres semanas.

Durante este cierre nocturno, utilice la siguiente ruta de desvío (y consulta el mapa aquí):

  • Hollister Avenue hacia S. Fairview Avenue
  • S. Fairview Avenue gira a la derecha y se convierte en James Fowler Road
  • Continúe por Moffett Place hasta la entrada a la Carretera 217

Siga las señales de control de tráfico instaladas y transite por la zona con precaución.

Puede encontrar actualizaciones del proyecto en www.cityofgoleta.org/SJPath. Si tiene preguntas o comentarios, comuníquese con el equipo de alcance comunitario del proyecto escribiendo a SJPath@CityofGoleta.gov o llamando a la línea directa al (805) 699-5392.

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