Federal Agents Spotted in Oxnard, Sparks Protestors Near A Street

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A scene began early Wednesday morning on North A street, where protesters have gathered in response to word of ICE agents in the area.

Your News Channel was on scene where at one point shouting began between protestors and ICE agents. VC Defensa had been live on their Instagram and have been sharing live updates and details. Yellow tape is blocking part of the street and ICE cars are parked outside OASIS real estate and Rescue Mission Alliance.

This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest as it comes in.

