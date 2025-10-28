Community Organizer reacts to recent ICE activity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Community Organizer Chelsea Lancaster wants people to know about recent immigration enforcement in the Santa Barbara area.

She said nonprofits have confirmed that local residents were taken off the streets and many have posted video on social media.

Lancaster calls them "kidnappings."

"We have at least 5 confirmed kidnappings, maybe up to 10, one vehicle they smashed their window. It has been a really common tactic. We know people have the right to not open their door and roll down their windows, so ICE just smashes their window and then Snatches people violently out of their vehicles, away from their families, away from their community and they just leave that vehicle in the middle of the street," said Lancaster.

In one instance, Lancaster said masked men broke a car window on Hutash St. off Salinas on Santa Barbara's eastside.

Shattered glass could still be found along the street.

She said one person detained by ICE agents ended up in the hospital closest to the U.S. Customs Services office on Cortez Cir. in Camarillo.

"We had a kidnapping on Sunday in Santa Barbara, which I don't think we have had a Sunday kidnapping the Lord's day in a very long time, if ever, that person was kidnapped and they ended up in St. John's Hospital in Camarillo and one of our coalition members went down and held a vigil at the hospital," said Lancaster.

Organizations that help immigrant families are also planning an emergency meeting on Wednesday at an undisclosed location.

When asked if the people taken into custody had criminal records, Lancaster said 70 percent of them don't even have traffic tickets.

She also said some of the people taken have been talked into signing deportation papers for the benefit of their remaining family members in the United States.

Many families have citizens and undocumented members.

Lancaster said her mother became a citizen when she was growing up.

That inspired her to look out for community members who she said are being racially profiled.

She said it is especially upsetting because Tuesday is National Immigrants Day.

In 1987 President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the day to coincide with the anniversary of the unveiling of the Statue of Liberty.

Your News Channel is trying to get information via Freedom of Information Requests.

We will have more reaction to the Immigration and Enforcement Activity tonight on the news.