COVID vaccine available for kids six months and older

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children six months and older. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are options for parents to consider.

Tom Cuddy with San Luis Obispo County Public Health encourages people with questions to contact their pediatrician. Cuddy says San Luis Obispo County Public Health will begin scheduling appointments to administer the vaccine to the youngest age group within the next week or two. Cuddy says some pharmacies will vaccinate children three and older.

Those looking for available vaccines near them can visit www.vaccines.gov. In San Luis Obispo people can call the Public Health Office at (805) 781-5500 or visit their website.