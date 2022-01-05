Businesses work to overcome Omicron and other issues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Customers hoping to go the Mesa Cafe on Wednesday night noticed a sign on the door the read "The Mesa Cafe will be temporarily closed for dinner. Due to Covid it has been extremely challenging to fully staff the restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The owner of Holdren's Steaks & Seafood on State St. in Santa Barbara said, "It has been a tough 2 years for everybody."

Clay Holdren said he has the staff to stay open, but understands the challenges businesses and customers face.

"Omicron has been crazy and I've been telling my staff just be safe, there are a lot of people coming in to the restaurant and we are exposed to a lot on a consistent basis and that can be challenging."

We will have more on how businesses are working to overcome Omicron and other issues tonight on the news.