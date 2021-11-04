Santa Barbara County extends indoor mask mandate

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has extended its indoor mask mandate.

The county announced Thursday that the indoor mask mandate will remain in place for another 30 days.

The mandate will remain in place through Dec. 5, unless it is canceled or extended. It was extended an additional 30 days back in October.

As of Oct. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized the COVID-19 community transmission level as 'Substantial' in California and Santa Barbara County. According to the public health department, Santa Barbara County had a case rate of 10 per 100,000 and a test positivity of 2.8% as of Oct. 23.

Local health officials said the mask mandate could be lifted if the county case rate reaches 6 cases per 100,000 or lower for two consecutive weeks.

Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer, said the holiday season will be a challenge and could cause a significant increase in local cases.

"We are heading in the right direction as our case rate continues to decrease and vaccinations increase,” said Ansorg. “Community transmission does remain at a substantial level. The upcoming Holiday season has the potential to cause a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations. Wearing a face covering while indoors is an important and effective strategy to reduce transmission in the community.”

The health officer order requires every Santa Barbara County resident, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face covering at all times in all indoor public settings, and while inside any business with limited exemptions. It also recommends that businesses make face coverings available to people entering the business.

The full Health Officer Order from the public health department can be found here.