Vaccination numbers up slightly and the COVID mask requirement is extended in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County will continue with its indoor mask mandate until at least the beginning of November.



Speaking to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, Dr. Van Do-Reynoso said, "The health order has been extended until November 5." She said the order, "will be lifted when the case rate is less that six per 100,000 for two weeks."

It can be reinstated if case rates go up or if the hospital bed demand increases to a capacity level of concern.

Seeing more vaccinations in one North County city, Do-Reynoso said, "Guadalupe is our star this week, because of all the community outreach " The vaccination change was up 1.4 percent.

The overall vaccinations are up slightly.

Currently the county has 68.9 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

Of the recent cases of COVID, 85 percent of those reporting a new case were unvaccinated.

"There's no silver bullet to solve any complex problem," said Supervisor Gregg Hart. "This helps the public to understand." He was referring to a swiss cheese graphic illustration that shows a layered approach to the battle against COVID.



The best protection Do-Reynoso said, continues to be fully vaccinated, have physical distancing, face masking, hand hygene and good ventilation."

The graphic had a "misinformation mouse" on it. Do-Reynoso said misinformation causes widespread harm. The illustration showed the mouse nibbling away from the cheese.

Some members of the public, spoke saying the presentation was not accurate and lacked complete information. One speaker said it was "messy" information.



For young people the numbers were isolated by health officials.

Between March 14, 2000 and September 23, 2021 in the age group 0-18 there were 5893 cases. It breaks down to slightly more females than males. Most were Hispanic/Latino, but the county noted that most children in Santa Barbara County are Hispanic/Latino.



Most 0-18 cases resided in Santa Maria followed by Santa Barbara and Lompoc.



Do-Reynoso said, "the summer peak of 2021 was higher than the summer peak of 2020."



Tenant issues were also addressed by Jennifer Smith with the Legal Aid Foundation. She said tenants who did not pay 25 percent of their total rent due between September 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021 by September 30th they may be evicted. There are some options within the eviction process, that also include the landlords filing for financial assistance if their tenants are failing to pay.

Smith said mediation is a frequent option to resolve disputes.

