Clear skies and warm temperatures Wednesday

It will be another clear and cold morning Wednesday. Areas will dip down into the upper 30s but will warm fast. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and 70s near the beaches while some interior areas make a run for 80 degrees.

An offshore push arrives Thursday and warms temperatures up further. Clouds and the marine layer will form near the south coast and push up into the Central Coast by the early morning. All clouds clear out

More clouds push in Friday morning and will clear in a similar pattern to Thursday. Sunshine warms us back to 60s and 70s near the coast while inland upper 70s and low 80s are expected. It a great day for the beach or some pickleball! Temperatures stay rather stagnant into the weekend, although there is a slight chance for a cooldown. Low pressure will move to the north, but if it retrogrades at any point we can expect to cool off a few degrees with some added cloud cover. Monday and into next week will be pleasant. We stay in zonal flow, meaning temperatures will only fluctuate a few degrees each day. By the second half of next week, high pressure builds and a warming trend occurs.