Santa Barbara County preparing for maximum vaccine rollout

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Fifteen long weeks ago, Santa Barbara County received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. At Cottage Hospital, among the first to get vaccinated were infectious disease specialist Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons and registered nurse Lorenzo Vasquez.

During a press conference on Dec. 17, Vasquez said, “My family appreciates it. I appreciate it. It just adds on to be able to take care of our patients a lot better."

According to Santa Barbara County Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, between March 13 and March 19, 14,405 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. The public health department says it has fully vaccinated 11.4% of the population.

In the last two weeks, the county has administered 33,178 doses. Of those 5,178 were the one-dose Jannsen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine -- or 15.6%.

The U.S. census estimated Santa Barbara County's population to be 77.9% adults and 22.1% kids. Santa Barbara County Public Health estimates the current total population to about 457,000 people.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials say they have fully vaccinated 52,092 adults.

At last week’s rate of doses, Santa Barbara County will need 47,410 doses of the one-dose Jannsen shot and 513,002 doses of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BionTech vaccines: a total of 560,412 shots. It will take 39 weeks to vaccinate the rest of the population – about in time for Christmas.

However, earlier this month President Joe Biden said the United States will have enough vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May.

Last week 16,760 doses of three COVID-19 vaccines were sent to Santa Barbara County.

A spokeswoman for Cottage Hospital said they can ramp their vaccine rollout to 12,000 to 12,800 if they have enough vaccines. A spokeswoman at Marian Regional Medical Center said their max rollout is similar to Cottage Hospital. A spokeswoman at Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics said they’re working towards 750 weekly vaccines. As we previously reported Public Health can vaccinate 2,000 people per day with its mobile clinic. If they can move to a seven-day a week rollout that’s 14,000 people per week. The four systems have an estimated total maximum rollout of 40,350.

If Santa Barbara County were to continue vaccinating at its current rate for the next 9 weeks until June 1, when President Biden promised enough vaccines for every adult, then use just the four system’s maximum capacities, Santa Barbara could (by our estimation) have every adult vaccinated by the first week of August.

NewsChannel 3-12 has reached out to Lompoc Valley Medical Center to ask for their vaccine capability numbers.

This projection also does not include national pharmacies like CVS, RiteAid and Walgreens which are also vaccinating people.