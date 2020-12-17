Cottage Hospital gets COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The very much anticipated first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived Thursday morning at Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara County got 3,900 doses of the vaccine. The vaccine is expected to first go to frontline healthcare workers. Half of the doses went to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria and the other half to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

The vaccine comes as Santa Barbara County and California are seeing record daily new cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday health officials stated 60,941 Californian got COVID-19. And nationally 3,611 people died from the virus.