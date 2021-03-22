Improving COVID-19 numbers, more vaccinations could ease restrictions again soon

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Barely into the new red tier guidelines under the COVID-19 health order, Santa Barbara County Health officials are using this moment to encourage the public to work hard to get int the next tier.

That would be the Orange tier. It allows for more capacity at restaurants, retail stores, churches and soon, live performance venues. Nothing in those categories opens to full capacity such as a sports stadium or large concert site.

With this being Spring break for many schools, families have considered traveling short to moderate distances. Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, suggests families stay together. She also says, "If you gather, keep it small, keep it outside and keep it short."

The message of caution remains strong.

"We really need to focus and adhere so we can continue to see a decrease in case rate and testing positivity. That is the only way we can get to the Orange tier," she said.

Health officials say they expect a signifiant allocation of the vaccine this week.

Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg says during the March Madness college basketball championship, "sports bars are absolutely unsafe. You are shoulder to shoulder, shouting for your preferred team and so forth, and that's absolutely the scenario for super spreading events."

He reminds bar owners to follow the guidelines in the health order pertaining to their operations if they serve food or not.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, and KKFX 11

(more details, video and photos will be added later today.)