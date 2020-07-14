Intense mask outreach message leads renewed effort to battle COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is ramping up its public messaging about wearing masks during the COVID-19 crisis as a vital form of protection and a way to slow the virus spread.

The Board of Supervisors also has serious concerns about the high level of cases in the agricultural communities.

A detailed presentation Tuesday morning went over the latest numbers, areas where there are spikes, and the Governor's latest orders on business restrictions.

One of the outreach campaigns will be using familiar faces wearing masks. They will show up in community public service campaigns and have a quote next to their picture.

They include several images such as Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, Chumash Chairman Kenneth Kahn and Supervisor Joan Hartman. Many more are expected in the weeks ahead.

In a clarification request, activities that " were banned, then they weren't and now they are," asked Supervisor Peter Adam, "can they still be done?"

The health department says all those activities can be done outdoors.

Outside concerts and theaters such as the PCPA theaterfest, or concerts at the Santa Barbara Bowl are still not allowed.

Some members of the public phoned the meeting remotely asking for more protections for agricultural workers, their housing, and access to healthy work environments.

The county is also preparing for the possible need to have additional hospital space if there is a rise in COVID-19 cases, along with other hospitalizations, that exceed the county's capacity.

An agreement has been worked out with the Rippan Property LLC at the La Cumbre Plaza to use the Sears site for hospitalization. Sears closed in January of 2019. The site has remained vacant and is considered as a safe location for the patients if it is put into service.

To do that, upgrades that could run in excess of $1-million would have to take place.

The lease would be for up to 18-months at $39,600 a month once the building is in use.

North County patients would also have a possibly site in San Luis Obispo County in an agreement that has been discussed but not formally executed.

For more information go to: COVID-19 update

