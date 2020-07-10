Goleta launches new campaign to promote the importance of wearing a face mask

Coronavirus

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta announced the launch of a new campaign, dubbed #reCOVERgoleta, to help promote the importance of wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of #reCOVERgoleta is to highlight the connection between consistently wearing face coverings to protect each other and the ability of our community to safely and fully reopen.

This campaign also supports the orders issued by the Goleta City Council, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer and Governor of California, in regards to face mask requirements.

The city said face coverings are required in Goleta anytime you are not inside your home. This includes indoors at all businesses and outdoors when waiting for service or interacting with anyone you don’t live with.

Recent studies suggest that even those with zero or a few symptoms of COVID-19 can still spread the virus to others. The city and state hope to mitigate this spread with physical distancing and mandated face coverings.

The city also released a safety video featuring Emergency Services Coordinator, Michael Baris, which aims to clear up some confusion about how and when to wear face coverings. The video can be viewed here.

As part of this campaign, Goleta will be putting up #reCOVERgoleta signs around the town and is encouraging businesses and residents to do the same.