SLO County spared from state’s coronavirus watch list… for now

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - For the time being, San Luis Obispo County has avoided being listed on the State of California's coronavirus monitoring list.

County officials said Tuesday they expected the county to be added to the monitoring list due to a rise in new cases.

Over the last 14 days, the county saw a positive case rate of about 114 cases per 100,000 people. That number exceeds the state's maximum level of 100 cases per 100,000 people.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced additional counties would be added to the state's coronavirus monitoring list. As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County avoided being added to the state's list.

Napa, San Benito, and Yolo counties joined 20 other counties, including Santa Barbara and Ventura, on the state's list. These counties were ordered to close their indoor operations of certain businesses including restaurants, wineries and movie theaters. All bars in the affected counties were ordered to close as well, if the businesses do not also offer food.

The state has six requirements for counties to meet to avoid facing additional closures. They include a maximum positive case rates, hospitalization rate, and hospital capacity.

For the latest coronavirus case totals in San Luis Obispo County, click here.