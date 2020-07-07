SLO County expected to be placed on state’s coronavirus watch list

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says it expects SLO County will be added to the state's coronavirus watch list due to a rise in transmission.

Over the last 14 days, San Luis Obispo County has seen a positive case rate

of about 114 cases per 100,000 people. That number exceeds the state's maximum level of 100 cases per 100,000 people.

“These numbers are a strong reminder that we are bringing COVID-19 home—from travel, from work, from outings—and we need take all the necessary precautions to ensure that SLO County can remain open and our health care system can continue to care for the sick,” said Dr. Penny Borensetin, San Luis Obispo County's Public Health Officer.

The state's watch list includes more than 20 counties, including both Santa Barbara and Ventura. Counties that have been on the watch list for more than three days have had some of their industries be forced to close up shop.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars and wineries that appeared on the watch list to close for three weeks. Restaurants and other businesses were ordered to close their indoor operations and expand outdoors. Both Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties were affected by these orders.

San Luis Obispo County has avoided that same fate until this week. County public health officials say they expect to be placed on the state's list "soon."

Borenstein said she hopes the county's stay on the monitoring list is a short one and reminded residents that their cooperation is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the local economy open.

“The people of SLO County can turn this around if we each do our part,” Borenstein said. “Wear face coverings in public, stay home when you’re sick, maintain a safe distance from others you don’t live with, practice good hygiene, and stay close to home. These simple things can help SLO County stay healthy and open.”

Public health says it's also monitoring two coronavirus outbreaks happening at care facilities in the county. An elder care facility in the North County and a San Luis Obispo center for adults with developmental disabilities both had residents taken to the hospital for COVID-19.

