Newsom instructs restaurants, wineries to close indoor operations in 19 counties

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Governor Gavin Newsom is instructing some businesses sectors to close their indoor operations due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

These industries include restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and cardrooms. Closures will be in place for three weeks.

The closures are aimed at 19 counties that have been listed on the state's County Monitoring List for more than three days. This includes both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

San Luis Obispo County is not on the monitoring list.

In addition to industries that are being affected, the State of California is also shutting down parking at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area. Other State Parks are allowed to remain open with some additional restrictions.

Newsom urged people to be smart and keep a distance over the holiday. Primarily he warned against families from different households mingling among each other during the Fourth of July.

These health orders will be enforced by teams made up of some statewide agencies, Newsom said. The teams will include people from ABC, CalOSHA, Dept. of Business Oversight, Dept. of Consumer Affairs & CHP. They'll work with local health departments and businesses to locate workplaces that aren't complying with the orders.

Newsom said there's been 6 percent positivity rate over last 14 days, and a 6.4 percent over the last week.

5,196 people are currently hospitalized - a 51 percent increase. This represents 7 percent of all hospital bed capacity, Newsom said.